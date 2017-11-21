Agriculture ministry warn farmers of weather situation

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:58PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture has advised farmers to take precautionary measures as a trough of low pressure forecast to affect the group until Friday this week.

A Government statement issued today stated that with Fiji currently in the cyclone season (November 2017 to April 2018), it was prudent that farmers took necessary steps to safeguard their crops and livestock.

It said the trough of low pressure with associated cloud, rain and thunderstorms was likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds, and farmers had been urged to take heed of advisories and plan to secure their property, stock and to ensure their own safety.

"Farmers who reside in flood prone areas are advised to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher ground and secure their livestock sheds," the ministry stated.

"It is advisable for farmers to also monitor their crops which are on flood prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

"If crops are matured then it is advisable to harvest them before flash floods occur. Planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after the flood waters have receded."