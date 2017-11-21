Uprising Resort gifts WOWS Kids Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Uprising Fiji's GM James Pridgeon after presenting the cheque at the WOWS office today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:35PM THE Uprising Beach Resort today gifted $5000 towards Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji.

Uprising Beach Resort general manager James Pridgeon said they were committed to continuing their partnership with WOWS' foundation as this year marked the third year of their cooperation.

"We wanted to continue our support towards the betterment of the children as well," Mr Pridgeon said.

"We feel privileged to do so and this is just a small gesture of our way of reaching out to children in need."

WOWS team leader Viola Lesi was thankful for the assistance, which would greatly assist in the work carried out by the organisation.