Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Low pressure moves slow over Fiji

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 5:25PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to affect the group until Friday.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2:31 pm today has forecast occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas .

For mariners, an easterly wind flow prevails over Fiji waters with moderate to rough seas, moderate southerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  2. Bid to win
  3. Bati rest day
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  6. Traffic causes dismay
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  9. More rain expected
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)