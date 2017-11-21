Weather watch: Low pressure moves slow over Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:25PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to affect the group until Friday.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2:31 pm today has forecast occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas .

For mariners, an easterly wind flow prevails over Fiji waters with moderate to rough seas, moderate southerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.