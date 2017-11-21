Report: 6000 Fiji women initiated restraining order applications

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:12PM MORE than 6000 women in Fiji initiated family law or domestic violence restraining order applications in local courts last year.

One of three of those women were represented by the Legal Aid Commission, leaving at least 4000 to navigate the system without proper legal representation.

Also, it has been revealed that women in Fiji wait an average of two and a half years before bringing their case to the Police or to the courts.

These were highlighted in a research report launched in Suva today by the Fiji Women's Rights Movement.

The project titled 'Balancing the Scales Improving Fijian Women's Access to Justice' looked at ways to improve the quality of services delivered to women when they interacted with the formal justice sector agencies for their family law matters, and those cases involving violence against women and children.

United Nations Women Fiji Multi-Country Office (MCO) representative Aleta Miller said it was their firm belief that laws could change society.

"The research also found that there is a lack of a transparent and accessible court fee waiver process in family law and civil matters," Ms Miller said in a statement issued by FWRM today.

"Overcoming these issues is critical as many women lack the financial resources or knowledge to bring their family law cases to the courts in order to protect themselves and their children."

Ms Miller said robust justice systems could provide the means for women to demand accountability: to put a stop to violence in their relationships, to claim citizenship rights, to get married and divorced on equal terms, or to claim the land, inheritance or pay to which they are entitled.

Chief Justice of Fiji Anthony Gates congratulated FWRM for its continued advocacy and work in ensuring that Fiji women?s rights were met.

?The court data presented in this report shows that women are the majority of applicants in nine out of 10 maintenance cases and seven out of 10 restraining order cases filed in the family court,? Justice Gates was quoted saying in the same statement.

European Union ambassador to Fiji Julian Wilson said she recognised the support of the implementing partners under the project, femLINKPacific, Diverse Voices and Action for Equality, Fiji (DIVA) and Haus of Khameleon (HoK) on efforts toward the realisation of access to justice for all Fijian women.