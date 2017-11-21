Students urged to make wise decisions

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:54PM WITH the high number of suicide cases recorded in Fiji, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho today urged students to make wise decisions during this school break.

While speaking to students at the Suva Muslim College prize giving ceremony, Mr Qiliho said it was agonising in his capacity as the Commissioner and as a father to receive reports of young children resorting to drastic measures to end their time on earth.

"Over the next few weeks, how and who you choose to spend your time with, can either empower you or will be detrimental to your well-being, so think carefully, before being asked to do something," Mr Qiliho said.

"Always weigh out the pros and cons because if it's not worth the risk, don't get involved.

"Think about your future and think about all the sacrifices your parents and guardians have made for you."

Statistics and more details on this story will be in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.