Fiji's young squash athletes shine

+ Enlarge this image Squash players Sefeti Rigamoto (left) and Stephen Henry (right) after their warm up before their respective matches. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:43PM THIS year's Warren Yee International Squash Tournament saw several promising juniors taking part for the first time in a major organised tournament.

Tournament director Dinesh Narayan said this tournament, held from November 9-11, was in memory of former Squash national rep and Fiji's number one Warren Yee who passed away in 2012.

"P Meghji and Group have been sponsoring this annual event since its inception in 2013. The 2017 event had 51 entries which exceeded the expectations of organisers," Narayan said.

"Savusavu's 15-year-old Saneel Chaganlal stole the show with his skills as he swept through the C grade category undefeated.

"Other notable performances from juniors were from Savusavu's 16-year-old Eka Tabakaucoro who played in the Women's Open Grade, and 10 year olds Tufanga Ralaca and Mahima Goonesekera who recently moved to Fiji from Sri Lanka."