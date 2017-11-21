Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Wednesday 22 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's young squash athletes shine

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 4:43PM THIS year's Warren Yee International Squash Tournament saw several promising juniors taking part for the first time in a major organised tournament.

Tournament director Dinesh Narayan said this tournament, held from November 9-11, was in memory of former Squash national rep and Fiji's number one Warren Yee who passed away in 2012.

"P Meghji and Group have been sponsoring this annual event since its inception in 2013.  The 2017 event had 51 entries which exceeded the expectations of organisers," Narayan said.

"Savusavu's 15-year-old Saneel Chaganlal stole the show with his skills as he swept through the C grade category undefeated.

"Other notable performances from juniors were from Savusavu's 16-year-old Eka Tabakaucoro who played in the Women's Open Grade, and 10 year olds Tufanga Ralaca and Mahima Goonesekera who recently moved to Fiji from Sri Lanka."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  2. Bid to win
  3. Bati rest day
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  6. Traffic causes dismay
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  9. More rain expected
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)