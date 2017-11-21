Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Canada next for Coach McKee

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 2:40PM FIJI Airways Flying Fijians coach John McKee knows the level of pressure when it comes to Test Match rugby against top-ranked teams.

He said with the level of game pressure and intensity of Test Match Rugby against top-ranked teams, the matches could come down to key moments.

"Good teams such as Ireland will take their opportunity to score when given," McKee said.

"We need to be more consistent across the whole 80 minutes and avoid conceding avoidable penalties."

The team travels to Narbonne, France, where they will meet Canada on Saturday.








