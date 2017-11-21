Ba honours caregivers

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:17PM CAREGIVERS were honoured today during a celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Ba.

While marking the event with members of the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons from Ba and Nadi, Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said they were the unspoken heroes.

"I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the unspoken heroes - the caregivers of people with special needs," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"Your tireless efforts, love, and compassion mean the world to the person you look after.

"You make a difference."

She said a parent of a disabled child was an important person in the child's development.

"Everything you do for your child - every appointment, every therapy, every intervention, and every smile and tear - makes a difference in your child's life.

"Every time you give advice, you make a difference to that parent and family.

"You are a force of good, and let no one tell you otherwise."