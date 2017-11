/ Front page / News

Update: 2:12PM TWO former Tappoos Company Limited employees have been sentenced to three months imprisonment for stealing more than $740 worth of alcohol from the retail giants.

According to the Nadi Magistrates Court, Lalit Krishna Naidu, 26, and Ashneel Krishna Reddy, 22, stole a total of $743 worth of alcohol from the Tappoos Warehouse in Nadi in July early this year.

The duo was later arrested and admitted to the theft charge.