Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji to host World Supermodel South Pacific 2018

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 1:23PM FIJI has once again secured the bid to be the host nation to the World Supermodel South Pacific 2018.

This would be the third year that Fiji hosts 24 visiting international models and 14 visiting international crew at the Pearl South Pacific Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Pearl South Pacific Resort general manager Natalie Marletta said they were very excited to once again host the regional competition.

 "I am truly excited to be able to host this amazing event again, which offers a platform for young women to truly empower themselves," she said.

"Having 24 delegates from all over the South Pacific come to our beautiful islands, also gives a boost to the local tourism industry."

The 2018 South Pacific regional finals is to be held from April 26th to the 29th.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati rest day
  2. Bid to win
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Traffic causes dismay
  6. More rain expected
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  9. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  4. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)