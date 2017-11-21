Fiji to host World Supermodel South Pacific 2018

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:23PM FIJI has once again secured the bid to be the host nation to the World Supermodel South Pacific 2018.

This would be the third year that Fiji hosts 24 visiting international models and 14 visiting international crew at the Pearl South Pacific Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Pearl South Pacific Resort general manager Natalie Marletta said they were very excited to once again host the regional competition.

"I am truly excited to be able to host this amazing event again, which offers a platform for young women to truly empower themselves," she said.

"Having 24 delegates from all over the South Pacific come to our beautiful islands, also gives a boost to the local tourism industry."

The 2018 South Pacific regional finals is to be held from April 26th to the 29th.