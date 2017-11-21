Workshop to help farmers with export markets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC chief adviser Patricia Sachs Cornish speaking at the workshop in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:11PM THE development of import substitution on the exports of fruits and vegetables to address market opportunities initiated a workshop for stakeholders in Nadi.

The workshop which was organised by the Improving Key Services to Agriculture (IKSA) project had discussions on accessing new export markets, improving the compliance of farmers and exporters through quality controls on exported fruit and vegetables and the monitoring of compliance by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Head of Cooperation at the European Union delegation for the Pacific, Christoph Wagner said EU was proud to finance initiatives such as the IKSA project which assisted farmers with practical support.

"To complement the support to improve the supply side of agriculture production, through the enhanced research and extension services for nursery and farmer development, the IKSA project is, through this workshop, addressing the demand side," Mr Wagner said.

" Both elements are essential to improve market opportunities for Fiji's farmers."

The Pacific Community's (SPC) chief adviser, Patricia Sachs-Cornish, said the workshop offered an excellent forum for farmers, traders and exporters to share their experiences and concerns with stakeholders

"Together, they can work towards expanding the export market for fruit and vegetables, and explore potential import substitution opportunities," she added.

The workshop was implemented by SPC and funded by EU.