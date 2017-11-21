Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Flash floods in the Central Division

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 12:34PM LOW lying areas in and around the Central Division experienced flooding due to the continuous heavy rain affecting the region.

Police have confirmed that Nausori town and areas around Suva and Nasinu are currently flooded.

Settlements around Wainadoi had experienced flooding last night, however, Police have confirmed that flood waters had receded.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 6:15am today has forecast occasional showers, few thunderstorms over most places and isolated heavy falls to midnight tonight.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

The associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the group until Friday.

Police have urged members of the public to keep safe during this rainy weather.

Parents have also been urged to supervise their children so they do not swim in flooded waters.








