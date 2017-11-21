Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Police visit flash flood areas

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Update: 11:51AM FIJIAN Police officers are visiting areas that are experiencing flooding, including areas prone to flash flooding in the Southern and Eastern Divisions.

The officers have been talking to community members on the need to stay clear of the areas and also ensure children do not swim in the flooded areas.

Fiji Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said officers were being proactive.

"However, we are going to need everyone's support to keep safe during this weather spell," ACP Tudravu said.

He said officers had visited areas in Qauia and surrounding areas and were keeping tabs on movement along the main highways.

"We are also receiving reports of accidents and are again urging motorists to take the necessary safety precautions."








