Fatal crash claim man's life

Update: 11:45AM A 55-YEAR-old man is now the latest road victim of an accident that happened at Sote Village in Tailevu yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the accident occurred before midday yesterday.

"It is alleged the victim lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road whereby all six of them were rushed to the Korovou Hospital," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Four other passengers aged, 15, 16, 35 and 51 were treated at the Korovou Hospital and sent home.

Ms Naisoro said the 23-year-old was transferred to the CWM Hospital where he remains admitted as investigations continue.

The road death toll stands at 59 compared to 50 for the same period last year.