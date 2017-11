/ Front page / News

Update: 11:36AM FIJIAN Police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found floating in the Suva Harbour last week Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said her identity was confirmed by a relative yesterday.

She said the woman was originally from Lokia, Rewa.

Ms Naisoro said since a positive identification had been made, the post-mortem examination would be conducted today to determine the cause of death.

Police say they will not release the name of the deceased.