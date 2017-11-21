Water safety focus

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students learn to paddle and balance on a surfboard at the development program. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE students of Sukanaivalu VC Memorial School on Yacata Island participated in a water safety and junior surf development program last weekend.

The program was conducted by Vatuvara Foundation, Fiji Surfing Association (FSA) and Handy Training in the Northern Lau Group.

FSA surfing co-ordinator Ian Portingale said it was their mission to bring the sport of surfing to the people of Fiji and educate people on water safety and the importance of the environment.

"This water safety expansion program will run regularly in the new year to build their (students) confidence in the water, learn new skills and surfing," he said.

Katy Miller, director of the Vatuvara Foundation, said the day was also about connecting children to the beaches and ocean.

"Our goal is to ensure the students take the powerful message of personal responsibility to the world by taking an active role in caring for their environment," she said.

"It was a fun day to learn to surf, build upon important safety skills and motivate our youth to care for the environment."

The water safety program focused on awareness of beach hazards, being safe in and around water, introduction to surf development and water activities and environmental awareness.

Vatuvara Foundation had been running a beach clean-up campaign and this was the students' final clean-up before the school year ends.

The foundation said it was important that children were taught the impact of their actions as plastic trash and littering were damaging the ocean.