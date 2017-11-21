Plea for focused health research

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor, Adriu Sepeti and Michaela Blasina at the Holiday Inn last Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

ASSISTANT Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Con­nor has called on medical scientists to think more creatively and develop small focused research.

Mr O'Connor made the comments while opening the Fiji Institute of Medical Laboratory Science seminar at the Holiday Inn Suva on Saturday. He said the future of laboratory medicine had been challenged by complexities such as emerging diseases.

"Since the future of laboratory medicine is equally challenged by economic and technological pressure, it is vital to look at adding value to the existing laboratory culture and tradition and how they influence clinical decisions and related clinical outcomes," he said.

"Laboratory revolution in medicine is well recognised because we live in an increasingly complex system where microbial threats to health continue to emerge, resurge and persist."

Mr O'Connor encouraged the delegates at the seminar to utilise the platform to update and exchange their knowledge and experiences.

He reminded the participants about the importance of change despite the resistance it may attract from the general public.

"Change is vital across the healthcare sector and helps improve our performance, increases profit margin and makes you become more competitive. Implementing change is often challenging and presents ubiquitous resistance," he said.

"Resistance often happens when people feel they will lose control over their position if the change was imposed, when people feel their competence has been challenged.

"Laboratory preparedness may translate to rapid detection of an outbreak post disaster events. This effort allows timely response and management to be activated hence the benefit will be far reaching.

"As such this progress will not only enhance your understanding on cutting-edge science, but also enrich your knowledge and skills on well-defined mechanisms of potential drug targets, disease pathogenesis and human immune response."