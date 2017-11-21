Police to crack down on negligent parents

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has reminded parents and guardians that negligence will be considered during the course of investigations if a child becomes the victim of a crime.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu sounded the reminder while urging parents and guardians to protect their children as students go through the last week of the 2017 academic year.

"In the event a child becomes a victim of crime we will explore the issue of negligence and will not hesitate to lay appropriate charges," he said.

"Our officers have picked up a worrying trend where children as young as 9 years of age are seen roaming the streets of the major towns and cities in the early hours of the morning, which puts the spotlight on the lack of adequate supervision and we hope this will change in the coming days."

Mr Tudravu said police were playing their part by going out to schools and advocating safety. However, support from parents was needed.

"Officers have been sent out to schools over the past two weeks to talk to students and have been overwhelmed with the support shown by teachers in disseminating safety messages as we aim to keep our children from becoming victims of crime and from any harm," he said.

"However, in order to successfully achieve that, we are asking parents and guardians to continue the momentum and prioritise the safety of their children above all other obligations this festive season.

"We make this plea for our children because we do not want to receive any reports of drowning or fatalities and we need everyone's support to keep them safe," said Mr Tudravu.