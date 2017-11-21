Strong ties sought

/ Front page / News

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has requested the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for a strong partnership between the two institutions.

Brig-Gen Qiliho made the comments while closing the week-long senior managers human rights training attended by senior officers from the four policing divisions at police headquarters in Suva last Friday.

He said it was disappointing when organisations had been able to conduct training with the police force, but were not able to effectively engage with the officers or the senior hierarchy.

"We have had numerous training and when the theoretical sessions are over we seem to lack the practical application of the training and partnerships forged during the time of training seems to have disappeared and it is very disappointing because it defeats the purpose for initially deciding to help each other," he said.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said such actions only end up hurting the victim.

"Sometimes I find no faith in the practical application of the training and when an issue arises where we should be able to engage freely with each other, there seems to be more focus on pointing the finger at who is at fault while the victim suffers even more," he said.

"Every day we discuss human rights not because the international community or the United Nations is looking, but because it's the right thing to do and I can assure the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights that we are a transparent institution and will take all criticisms positively.

"So please call us directly any time of the day if issues arise about our officers so we are able to address it immediately."

He reminded his senior command that police officers also had rights.