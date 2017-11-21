Woman found in pool of blood

/ Front page / News

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman was found in a pool of blood by her landlord at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman's landlord heard a scream and he saw a man jump out of the window of the woman's flat in Nausori on Sunday.

She said upon checking, the landlord found the woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The woman was conveyed to Nausori Health Centre and then Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where she was admitted to the Acute Surgical Ward.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify the woman who was found dead in Suva Harbour on Saturday. Ms Naisoro said police had already received information that would assist them.

Also, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Vesida in Nasinu in September this year.