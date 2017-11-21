Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Woman found in pool of blood

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman was found in a pool of blood by her landlord at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman's landlord heard a scream and he saw a man jump out of the window of the woman's flat in Nausori on Sunday.

She said upon checking, the landlord found the woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The woman was conveyed to Nausori Health Centre and then Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where she was admitted to the Acute Surgical Ward.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify the woman who was found dead in Suva Harbour on Saturday. Ms Naisoro said police had already received information that would assist them.

Also, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Vesida in Nasinu in September this year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati rest day
  2. Bid to win
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Traffic causes dismay
  6. More rain expected
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  9. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  4. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)