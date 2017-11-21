Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Motorcycles for police

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force was given 20 motorcycles yesterday from the Hong Kong-based SGV Group.

SGV Group chairman Wilson Wang said the gift was a demonstration of the close and long friendship between Fiji and China

"These motorcycles will greatly assist the Fiji Police Force in law and order work," he said. "I wish the commissioner and his officers success in their very demanding, but necessary work."

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the handing over of the motorcycles showed the level of co-operation between Fiji and China.

"I must thank you Mr Wang. The timely gift will greatly assist us in looking after the people of Fiji and all visitors to Fiji," he said.








