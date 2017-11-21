Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Man in court on sex charges

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

A MAN charged with sex-related offences yesterday denied the charges against him in the High Court in Suva.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of having unlawful carnal knowledge, one count of attempting to commit rape and one count of indecent assault.

State prosecutor Susan Serukai made an application for a closed court hearing, a screen while the complainant gives her evidence and name suppression of the complainant during the trial.

She said prosecution would call four witnesses during the trial, which included the complainant, the complainant's mother, her teacher and a doctor.

Defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy said they would produce three witnesses and asked the prosecution if the names of their witnesses could be made available to them.

It is alleged the incidents took place between January and April last year in Nausori when the complainant was 14 years old.

During the time of the alleged incidents, the accused and the complainant were reportedly neighbours.

The trial continues before Justice Vincent Perera today.








