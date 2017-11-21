Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bar owners on notice over patrons

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

BAR owners in the country and police will soon meet to discuss the increasing number of minors entering nightclubs.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said nightclub owners could lose their licences if they continued entertaining minors in their premises.

ACP Tudravu said they were aware of incidents in which children were found in nightclubs. "As always, we will conduct meetings with nightclub owners and stress the importance of ensuring no minors are allowed into nightclubs," he said.

"Nightclub owners who continue to entertain minors could face the possibility of losing their operating licence in the event they are caught serving alcohol to minors."

Responding to concerns from parents on the amount of minors being found in nightclubs, ACP Tudravu said they needed to be aware of their young ones' whereabouts.

"For parents to say they are worried about their children entering the nightclubs is of great concern, however, for us," he said.

"They should be fully aware of their children's movements and supervise their activities over the school break. "It comes back to the issue of proper supervision and making sure they talk to their children about what they should be doing.

"If your child is going to spend their holidays with someone else, you should open up communication lines so that as adults we know where and who our children are spending their time with."

ACP Tudravu said parents needed to prioritise their children's safety because they would be tempted to challenge authority, saying that this was where parents and guardians needed to play their part.

Concerns were raised by parents in the Northern Division about nightclubs that continued to entertain minors even though it was illegal.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati rest day
  2. Bid to win
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Traffic causes dismay
  6. More rain expected
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  9. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  4. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)