Bar owners on notice over patrons

BAR owners in the country and police will soon meet to discuss the increasing number of minors entering nightclubs.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said nightclub owners could lose their licences if they continued entertaining minors in their premises.

ACP Tudravu said they were aware of incidents in which children were found in nightclubs. "As always, we will conduct meetings with nightclub owners and stress the importance of ensuring no minors are allowed into nightclubs," he said.

"Nightclub owners who continue to entertain minors could face the possibility of losing their operating licence in the event they are caught serving alcohol to minors."

Responding to concerns from parents on the amount of minors being found in nightclubs, ACP Tudravu said they needed to be aware of their young ones' whereabouts.

"For parents to say they are worried about their children entering the nightclubs is of great concern, however, for us," he said.

"They should be fully aware of their children's movements and supervise their activities over the school break. "It comes back to the issue of proper supervision and making sure they talk to their children about what they should be doing.

"If your child is going to spend their holidays with someone else, you should open up communication lines so that as adults we know where and who our children are spending their time with."

ACP Tudravu said parents needed to prioritise their children's safety because they would be tempted to challenge authority, saying that this was where parents and guardians needed to play their part.

Concerns were raised by parents in the Northern Division about nightclubs that continued to entertain minors even though it was illegal.