Where there's a wheel, there's a way

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

THEY say sacrifice and hard work pay off at the end no matter how tough the obstacles are in life.

This came true for 45-year-old physically challenged student Akata Sabusa when she graduated with a Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways from the Australia Pacific Technical College (APTC) in Suva yesterday.

Ms Sabusa said being confined to a wheelchair did not discourage her from achieving higher education studies, something she dreamt of while growing up.

She and 13 other students were the first graduates of the program introduced at APTC in June this year.

"I feel very excited today and proud of myself. "I am overwhelmed that I managed to complete this course," she said.

"This means so much to me.

"It took me nearly five months to complete this course and my family members are in the crowd today supporting me."

Ms Sabusa said her decision to pursue the course came about because she was not getting any financial support from the Social Welfare Department.








