Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More rain expected

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

A TROUGH of low pressure is moving towards the country from the West, bringing more rain over most parts of the group.

Fiji Meteorological Services acting director Viliame Vereivalu said people should be prepared for the impending rainy weather.

"People should expect occasional rain or showers, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorm activity over most places," he said.

"The chance of flash flooding has increased since the rain from the past week has saturated the soil.

"It is expected to affect the group until Friday morning." Mr Vereivalu said seafarers should also take extra precautions while out at sea. Mariners can expect east to southeast wind of 15 to 20 knots thus moderate to rough seas.

"Poor visibility in areas of rain and showers and winds becoming predominantly southeasterly from Friday with wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots and rough seas."

He said the public should be mindful of flash flooding in low lying areas, rough seas and slippery roads while travelling in vehicles.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati rest day
  2. Bid to win
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Traffic causes dismay
  6. More rain expected
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  9. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  4. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)