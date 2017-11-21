More rain expected

/ Front page / News

A TROUGH of low pressure is moving towards the country from the West, bringing more rain over most parts of the group.

Fiji Meteorological Services acting director Viliame Vereivalu said people should be prepared for the impending rainy weather.

"People should expect occasional rain or showers, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorm activity over most places," he said.

"The chance of flash flooding has increased since the rain from the past week has saturated the soil.

"It is expected to affect the group until Friday morning." Mr Vereivalu said seafarers should also take extra precautions while out at sea. Mariners can expect east to southeast wind of 15 to 20 knots thus moderate to rough seas.

"Poor visibility in areas of rain and showers and winds becoming predominantly southeasterly from Friday with wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots and rough seas."

He said the public should be mindful of flash flooding in low lying areas, rough seas and slippery roads while travelling in vehicles.