Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

LEGAL taxidrivers have been treated unfairly by authorities compared with illegal operators, claims Lautoka Taxi Association president Raben Singh.

While speaking at a stakeholder forum at the Lautoka City Council chambers yesterday, he claimed PSV drivers were booked alongside illegal operators despite being on the right side of the law.

"Most of the time we are the ones who get booked when there are so many illegal taxis on our roads," he said.

"We get picked on for everything, even when we are parked at a legal taxi base. But when a private car comes along and parks at the same taxi base they don't do anything."

Mr Singh said the association wanted quicker responses from relevant authorities on complaints lodged by PSV drivers.

"We are spending a lot of money on our vehicles and for our taxi bases.

"But we can't do our work properly when there are so many illegal taxidrivers everywhere."

Representatives of the association met with officers from the Land Transport Authority, LCC, Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services to address the problem of illegal taxi operators.








