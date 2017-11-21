Illegal taxi operations

/ Front page / News

THE operations of private vehicle owners operating illegally as taxis in Lautoka City could be scrutinised by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS).

This was decided at a forum between the Lautoka Taxi Association and officials from the Lautoka City Council, Fiji Police Force, the Land Transport Authority and FRCS.

During the forum, FRCS officer Nissar Ali said some private vehicle operators owned more than one vehicle, which they used as illegal taxis.

"We are aware that this is an issue here in Lautoka," he said.

"We have heard that a few people who own six or seven private vehicles are using these vehicles as illegal taxis.

"Our main concern is some of them are not actually declaring their income or how they are getting their money. That is actually illegal.

"If we can get a list of all these illegal taxidrivers who own more than one or two vehicles, then we can get to them.

"We'll need support from LTA and the Lautoka City Council."

Lautoka Taxi Association secretary Deepak Kumar said public service vehicle drivers were frustrated with the increasing number of illegal taxis in the Sugar City.

"There are a lot of private vehicles operating within the city boundaries where there is a big problem of these drivers parking their vehicles at taxi bases," he said. "Sometimes, there are concerned authorities around, but when we call them there is no response from them.

"We want to address this problem and we ask all of the relevant authorities to help us and work with us because this is one of Lautoka City's biggest problems."

The forum participants agreed yesterday to share information on the number of illegal operators in Lautoka City to help identify the offenders.