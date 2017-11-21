'Mana' in chiefs

/ Front page / News

A MACUATA chief believes the decline in marine life such as sea turtles will only persist if traditional leaders fail to preserve their mana over their people.

Tui Namuka Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu said traditional leaders need to be true to their roles as the guardian of the land, people and the sea they were entrusted with by God.

This issue was deeply discussed at the recent Macuata Provincial Council meeting.

Ratu Tevita said traditional leaders needed to make themselves right with God and the people they served.

While Ratu Tevita agreed with the ridge to sea concept introduced by a few conservation groups, he said they needed to also factor the vanua into their approach.

According to Ratu Tevita, humans were the most important factors within the ridge to sea concept, that was forgotten by conservation groups because they were entrusted with all natural resources surrounding them.

Reminding leaders of their roles, Ratu Tevita said they had an important role in directing their people to do what was morally right and in harmony with nature.

Ratu Tevita said the people were where the mana of the chiefs welled from, descending to the natural resources that were under their guardianship.

He claimed even with the conservation groups saying the turtle population was declining drastically, the mana of the chiefs never faded from the district of Namuka, adding that turtles would appear on their shores when there was any traditional function in the district.

Even though he is not an ardent follower of the conservationists ideas, Ratu Tevita said these appearances would amaze him confirming the mana of the vanua was still strong.

Following these extensive discussions, the Macuata chiefs have decided to set aside a special day of prayer for the vanua of Macuata and its efforts and plans for conservation.