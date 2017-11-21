Government clarifies fund release conditions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Market vendors of Dreketi market inside the incomplete market kiosk. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

GOVERNMENT will only release funds for the refurbishment of the Dreketi Market in Macuata once the assistant district officer in Seaqaqa has identified a committee to look after the facility.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said this included the upkeep and security of the property.

Mr Vocea said once this was finalised the project, which had been in plan for the past 10 years, would go ahead.

"The funds for the refurbishment work on the market have not been approved by Government yet," he said.

"Government is still waiting for the committee to be formed as funding will only be released once a committee is formed to look after the property

"I have spoken to the assistant district officer in Seaqaqa to form a committee to look after the issue in Dreketi which includes its security and upkeep of the property.

"Once that is finalised the project will go ahead."

On whether anyone would be taken to task for using funds that had been earlier set aside for the refurbishment works, Mr Vocea said he was not aware of such funds.

Earlier, members of the Uluitoga Women's Club in Dreketi said they contributed about $10,000 worth of building materials.

Club's treasurer Anaseini Sulago said they contributed one-third of the project through roofing iron, bags of sand and cement powder.

Ms Sulago also said they visited the district office in Seaqaqa to inquire about the progress and were told to liaise with the district representative.

However, Mr Vocea said he was not aware of such claims, adding he intended to speak to the group's leader.