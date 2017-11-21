'No consultation for major road works'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vehicles queue along Grantham Rd near the Gaji and Karsanji roads roundabout yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) is disappointed that no consultation was carried out before the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) began major road works, partially closing the Nabua/Mead Rd and Grantham/ Gaji Rd roundabouts in Suva.

FTA general secretary Rishi Ram said last night that drivers get caught up in the queue and are unable to return on time.

"This does not go well with passengers and base operators. Today we received about 15 complaints. At least FRA should have consulted us and had dialogue," he said.

Central Transport Limited's operations manager Ajay Kumar said traffic would have been much easier to cope with if at the very least the Vatuwaqa Bridge would have been opened.

Mr Kumar said what once was only an hour circuit took an hour and half to complete now.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Richard Lal said the association was in talks with the FRA. Mr Lal said traffic congestions did affected the operations of buses, but he could not comment much on the matter.