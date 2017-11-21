Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'No consultation for major road works'

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

THE Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) is disappointed that no consultation was carried out before the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) began major road works, partially closing the Nabua/Mead Rd and Grantham/ Gaji Rd roundabouts in Suva.

FTA general secretary Rishi Ram said last night that drivers get caught up in the queue and are unable to return on time.

"This does not go well with passengers and base operators. Today we received about 15 complaints. At least FRA should have consulted us and had dialogue," he said.

Central Transport Limited's operations manager Ajay Kumar said traffic would have been much easier to cope with if at the very least the Vatuwaqa Bridge would have been opened.

Mr Kumar said what once was only an hour circuit took an hour and half to complete now.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Richard Lal said the association was in talks with the FRA. Mr Lal said traffic congestions did affected the operations of buses, but he could not comment much on the matter.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.253552.2535
GBP 0.36510.3571
EUR 0.41330.4013
NZD 0.71820.6852
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati rest day
  2. Bid to win
  3. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates
  4. Heart failure deaths
  5. Traffic causes dismay
  6. More rain expected
  7. Illegal taxi operations
  8. Police confirm dead woman's identity
  9. Legal drivers 'treated unfairly'
  10. 'No consultation for major road works'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  4. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  5. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  6. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)