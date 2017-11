/ Front page / News

IT seems many people still can't get over our victory over the NZ Kiwis in a quarter-final of the Rugby League World Cup at the weekend.

When the NZ team lost to Tonga, we rejoiced, a contributor pointed out the other day.

Then the Fiji Bati beat them also, he told Beachcomber.

During our grog session in Lautoka, one of the boys said, "Hey boys now that we have beat New Zealand, shouldn't we be promoted?"

I told him, "Let's wait, it's too early."

Him: "Why?"