Traffic causes dismay

TRAFFIC woes for people commuting between Suva and Nausori worsened yesterday following the closure of the Nabua/Mead Road and Grantham/Gaji Road roundabouts in the Capital City for road upgrading works.

The ongoing road works are a part of Fiji Roads Authority's Suva Arterial Road Upgrade Project (SARUP1).

Eight sections of roads will undergo reconstruction/upgrade as part of SARUP1.

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said once the project is completed, it would allow a balanced traffic flow, particularly during peak hours.

"Most of the work will be carried out at off-peak times and every effort will be made to keep any disruption to a minimum," he said.

"We are trying to provide a better service for all for the future. Unfortunately there will be disruption while we get there."

Mr Moore said their contractor, China Railway Fifth Group, was working to keep disruption to a minimum and was seeking co-operation from the public.

"We understand the frustration and disappointment that is felt by some members of the public and please be assured that these concerns do not go ignored.

"We are striving to manage the situation to minimise the immediate issues and we encourage dialogue with the members of the public that are being affected because it guides our action on solving issues," he said.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said congestions due to road works were inevitable, but the Fiji Police Force was working with FRA to assist with the flow of the traffic.

"I am just calling for the understanding from the public as this is just a one-off situation that we are facing. After fixing these roads I think everything will flow," he said.

Meanwhile, the FRA has also got on board experts who will provide training to their subcontractors on traffic flow.

"It takes experience gained throughout the world as it contextualizes to the Fiji road network. In this way we get the best available practices, tailored for use in this country," Mr Moore said.

SARUP1 is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

The sections that will undergo upgrade/reconstruction with expected date of completion:

* Queens Rd (Tamavua-i-wai bridge to Lami Bridge) — will be completed by end of March 2018;

* Edinburgh Drive (Walu Bay roundabout to FNU lights) — will be completed by end of January;

* Ratu Mara Rd (FNU lights to Lakeba St lights) — will be completed by end of February;

* Kings Rd A (Nabua roundabout to Centerpoint lights) — will be completed by end of December;

* Kings Rd E (Centrepoint lights to Kinoya lights) — will be completed by end of December;

* Kings Rd B (Laqere lights to Makoi lights) — will be completed by end of February;

* MacArthur St — this has been completed; and

* Gaji Rd — will be completed by end of November.

nAll these timescales are subject to the weather.