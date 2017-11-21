Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Tuesday 21 November

Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

A CELEBRATION as big as Fiji Day is expected to welcome the COP23 president and delegates at Suva's Albert Park this Friday.

Permanent secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Naipote Katonitabua said around $35,000 was estimated to be invested for the celebrations.

"That is for all the tabua we need to present, the logistics for people from Naitasiri coming down to do the meke and people of Vaturova (in Cakaudrove) coming down to showcase what they have," Mr Katonitabua said.

"Right now that is our estimates, we can only confirm after the celebration, we are hoping that other ministry will provide support in other parts like refreshments; maybe the Suva City Council will have fees for the usage for the day."

While the program for the day is to be confirmed by Wednesday, the celebration to be held on Friday is confirmed.

Mr Katonitabua said a celebration was fitting, considering the fact the event put Fiji on the map after taking over presidency from Morocco.

"In accordance of our iTaukei protocols, respective of our forefathers, we need to celebrate such an accomplishment during the two weeks deliberation in Bonn and his (Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama) appointment as president (of COP23)," he said.

As part of the celebration, a room at Albert Park will be dedicated to showcase the achievements from Bonn.








