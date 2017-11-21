Bid to win

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eloni Vunakece, Vodafone Fiji Bati frontrower, with Sydney exchange students at Street Beach in Brisbane during the team's recovery day yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE never-say-die attitude of the Vodafone Fiji Bati players on Saturday showed how important brotherhood was to the team.

Towards the end of the game, players were slower to get up and looked injured, but stood up anyway playing their hearts out.

"It is a sign of team spirit and harmony. They are prepared to do anything for each other. The credit goes to the senior player Kevin Naiqama, who instilled a proud culture," former Fiji Bati captain Petero Civoniceva said.

"We are proud of the brotherhood, which has grown throughout the course of this tournament."

A former Kangaroo himself, Civoniceva said if Fiji's defensive line held, the Bati could also surprise the Australian Kangaroos on Friday.

"We have a wonderful occasion for the boys to take on the world's best. It would be a game that many outside our time wouldn't think we would be capable of playing.

"But we've given ourselves every chance and we have shown last week that anything is possible.

"With the style we played last week, we showed that we could control the ball really well, we completed our sets well and that gave us a chance and defence was the cornerstone of that victory."

Civoniceva said defence would be critical when playing against players such as Cooper Cronk, Bill Slater and Cameron Smith.

"Your defence has to be on point, if it's not, Australia's got players who can really hurt or expose you," Civoniceva said.