Fiji tourism tradeshow promotes local exporters

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Agriculture's AgTrade Unit Training Officer Timoci Bogidua (left) and Inosi Vulawalu (right) with a guest during the HOTEC Tradeshow in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:29PM THE 2017 Tourism Tradeshow provided an opportune time for the Ministry of Agriculture to promote local exporters and market their agricultural produce locally and internationally.

In the lead up to this year's 2017 HOTEC Tradeshow, the Ministry coordinated with exporters like Agrana Fruit Limited, Bula Coffee, Farm Boy Exporters, Kaiming Agro Processing Limited, Coconut Company Fiji and the Taiwan Technical Mission with the provident of samples for exhibiting.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said improving agri-tourism linkages by strengthening agriculture production to supply to the tourism industry was a priority for the ministry.

"It can also be a catalyst for improving development agenda, particularly for agriculture as well as for rural communities," Mr Singh said.

"We are now promoting new varieties of products like Green Pearl Guava with Mabulevu and Jaden Mangoes, and we want to showcase to hoteliers the importance of using locally-grown quality fruits like mangoes, star-fruit and guavas instead of imported oranges and apples."

Director of Viticom Limited Ishwan Narayan said that it was encouraging to see local producers producing quality fruits and vegetables.

"As a person coming in for products to source to take to an export market like New Zealand, I am very delighted to see the range the Ministry of Agriculture with AMA has to offer on the harvests of Fiji. And I see a lot of potential being displayed.

"Following on from the HOTEC Tradeshow, I will carry on my purpose of finding products and supplies in terms of what I have seen today. I see some of the products that I am not aware of being produced as well as some suppliers that I do not know of.

"My next step is to find out marketing viability, which of the produce has restrictions or processes that need to be taken into account before it can be exported, through biosecurity and export requirements of Fiji."