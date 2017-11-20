Fiji Time: 7:04 AM on Tuesday 21 November

Stella Marist to introduce Computer studies

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 8:10PM STUDENTS who will attend Year 7 and 8 at Stella Marist Primary School in Suva from the 2018 academic year will have access to Computer studies.

School head teacher Lavenia Vanuaca made this announcement as the 320 students celebrated the graduation of Year 8 students, the annual prize giving ceremony and the end of the year school concert at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

"Next year, Computer studies will be offered to Years 7 and 8 (students) and this is going to be part of the subjects that will be taught at this level," Ms Vanuaca said.

"The MOE has been requested to give us 20 computers so we can begin classes in this area."

Ms Vanuaca said their 2017 school year was a success and acknowledged the assistance from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and their parents.

She said the school now looked forward to upcoming changes and improvements for the school in the next academic year.








