Fiji Time: 7:04 AM on Tuesday 21 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji, Vanuatu join efforts to protect kava exports

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 7:46PM COLLABORATIVE efforts to help protect Fiji and Vanuatu's kava exports led to important discussions on ways to improve the regional standard of kava between the two parties last week.

A Fijian delegation was in Vanuatu under a program by the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access (PHAMA) that aims to protect the livelihoods of households involved in kava production.

Head of the Fiji Kava Taskforce delegation Pauliasi Tuilau said kava was not only a commercial crop to both Fiji and Vanuatu but one that was of significant value in cultural ceremonies in the Pacific.

He said the ongoing collaboration with Vanuatu would ensure greater understanding of the way kava was managed and traded as a key commodity in the region and world markets.

Vanuatu Kava Industry Association (VKIA) chairman Michael Louze indicated that kava had surpassed cocoa, cattle, and copra in terms of generating income for the farmers in Vanuatu.

Mr Louse said the visit by the Fiji stakeholders was timely because it provided the opportunity to share information and ideas that would strengthen the cooperation between the two countries on the implementation of their quality standards, including the use of the colorimetric test, an assurance technique to confirm kava quality.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  2. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. Estonia downs Fiji 2-0
  8. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  9. Parental negligence investigated in alleged rape case
  10. RKSOB lead fight against prostate

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)