Strengthening agricultural linkages to meet demands

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture is committed to meeting the demands from markets through the strengthening of linkages between the sectors.

Speaking at the Fijian Tourism Talanoa in Nadi, acting deputy Secretary for Agriculture Development Uraia Waibuta highlighted the importance of value chains in agro-tourism and emphasised its critical role in enabling market growth.

"The market is growing and this can only be achieved if we really change the total mindset of the people at the beginning of the value chain," he said.

"We are working towards how best we can improve some of the traditional systems that exist in the form of agriculture through the whole value chain."

Mr Waibuta said the ministry was not introducing new breeds but was actually domesticating existing breeds because there were evident advantages towards what was already readily available.

"Agriculture is influenced by smallholder producers and we are working with them and making them meet what is expected and it is not in terms of volume but in terms of quality and quantity of what is required at the end of the value chains in terms of productivity."