200-plus Fijians graduate from APTC

+ Enlarge this image Some of the graduating students after receiving their certificate at the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) in Suva today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:19PM A TOTAL of 220 students graduated from the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) in Suva, Fiji, today, further enhancing the Government's vision to encourage Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) in the country.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said TVET was a priority area in Fiji's education system and job opportunities were found in the areas where technical skills were required.

"The training offered by institutions like APTC is a valuable contribution to the upskilling of vocational and trade workers in the Fijian workforce, as well as encouraging employment growth," Mr Usamate said.

"The traditional view that most of our people should be trained for white-collar jobs is no longer realistic. Vocational and trade workers such as our plumbers, mechanics, chefs and many others are a vital part of our economy."

Mr Usamate said APTC contributed to the human resource development of Fiji by providing relevant and quality Australian standard training right here in the country.