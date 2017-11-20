Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Fijian weightlifters for world championships

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 5:40PM WEIGHTLIFTERS Manueli Tulo and Apolonia Vaivai will double up and compete at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships (WC's) in Anaheim USA, later this month.

Tulo and Apolonia had continued with their intensive training after coming back from the Asian Martial Arts and Indoor Games in Turkmenistan in September.

National Coach Josefa Vueti said the elite members of the squad did not take any time off from training because they were focussed on the Commonwealth Games 2018.

He acknowledged the support of the Government, Fiji National Sports Commission, FASANOC, sponsors, media and members of the general public.








