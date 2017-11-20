Public advised of asbestos removal at Nausori old market site

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The removal of asbestos-containing materials at the old Nausori market will be carried out tomorrow. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:29PM THE removal of asbestos-containing material at the old Nausori market roof will start tomorrow.

A Government statement issued today stated the National Occupational Health and Safety Service (NOHSS) of the Employment Ministry had accepted the Asbestos Removal Plan from the Nausori Town Council last week.

The immediate vicinity of the old market will remain closed throughout the removal process, including the partial closure of the Wainibokasi Road.

"The removal process will be closely monitored and supervised by NOHSS and will not present any threat to the general public," the ministry stated.

"The ministry will work closely with the Nausori Town Council to properly dispose materials containing asbestos, in line with the Code of Practice and International best practises."

The NOHSS will also conduct periodic air sampling tests during the asbestos removal process in ensuring no air-borne threat to members of the public and nearby surrounding environment.