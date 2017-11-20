Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Public advised of asbestos removal at Nausori old market site

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 5:29PM THE removal of asbestos-containing material at the old Nausori market roof will start tomorrow.

A Government statement issued today stated the National Occupational Health and Safety Service (NOHSS) of the Employment Ministry had accepted the Asbestos Removal Plan from the Nausori Town Council last week.

The immediate vicinity of the old market will remain closed throughout the removal process, including the partial closure of the Wainibokasi Road.

"The removal process will be closely monitored and supervised by NOHSS and will not present any threat to the general public," the ministry stated.

"The ministry will work closely with the Nausori Town Council to properly dispose materials containing asbestos, in line with the Code of Practice and International best practises."

The NOHSS will also conduct periodic air sampling tests during the asbestos removal process in ensuring no air-borne threat to members of the public and nearby surrounding environment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)