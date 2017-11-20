World Childrens Day: Pacific children take over media and entertainment

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:12PM CHILDREN from across the Pacific today marked World Children's Day by taking over key roles in media and entertainment to voice their support for millions of their peers who are unschooled, unprotected and uprooted.

The event marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the mobilisation of the first World Children's Day.

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett said because of geographical locations, the Pacific kicked off the global celebrations in many countries and over a number of days.

"Never before have we had so many partners in government, media and NGOs come together to celebrate a day for children, with children," Mr Yett said.

"We are also encouraging them to bring their child or children to work, even if for an hour and show them what you do. You never know how inspired they may be from watching and learning on the day."

Activities around the Pacific included children taking over the air waves on Magik FM in Samoa, children hosting an hour on the morning show and an hour on the afternoon show on all five radio stations (Legend FM, FM96, Viti FM, Navtarang and Radio Sargam) of Communications Fiji Limited in Fiji, and also The Fiji Times edition featuring stories written by children and young people.

Also, in the Solomon Islands, children hosted segments of radio programs on Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation, children engaged in live reporting and activities on Kiribati Broadcasting and Publications Authority and sports festivals with Just Play and Oceania Football Confederation in Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

UNICEF deputy director Justin Forsythe said World Children's Day would be a day for children by children.

"We want children to be included wherever possible and to document this online and offline. We want a world where every child survives and grows up healthy, educated and protected from harm," said Mr Forsythe.

UNICEF has also invited children around the Pacific to use their social media channels, public and civic networking channels to speak up against those issues.