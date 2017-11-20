Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Water situation: Burst main affects Labasa supply

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 5:02PM RESIDENTS living outside Labasa Town have been advised to store water as work on a burst main continues.

The Water Authority of Fiji the burst mains at Benau area outside town had caused water supply disruptions to Siberia, Vunivau, Batinikama, Soasoa, Vunika, Basoga, Low Cost, Boca, Urata, Bulileka, Boubale, and Dreketilailai.

Water supply disruptions will continue until midnight tonight.

The authority has advised its customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period. 

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 for Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk users or email contact@waf.com.fj








