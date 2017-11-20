Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New Caledonia registers three earthquakes in 24 hours

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 4:50PM THREE strong earthquakes occurred in the New Caledonia region over the past 24 hours.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department registered the earthquakes and it noted the consecutive increase in magnitudes.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km around 10:25 pm last night.

The other two seismic activities - a 6.6 magnitude earthquake at 4:09am and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred at 11:43am today both had a depth of 10km.

The department has issued a tsunami watch for coastal low lying areas in Fiji.

Residents on low lying coastal areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and be on alert for the next available updates.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)