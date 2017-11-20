New Caledonia registers three earthquakes in 24 hours

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the New Caledonia region today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:50PM THREE strong earthquakes occurred in the New Caledonia region over the past 24 hours.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department registered the earthquakes and it noted the consecutive increase in magnitudes.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km around 10:25 pm last night.

The other two seismic activities - a 6.6 magnitude earthquake at 4:09am and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred at 11:43am today both had a depth of 10km.

The department has issued a tsunami watch for coastal low lying areas in Fiji.

Residents on low lying coastal areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and be on alert for the next available updates.