Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wellington Police follow good leads in shooting incident

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 4:46PM WELLINGTON, NZ: WELLINGTON Police are following good leads as they continue to investigate the shooting of a taxi driver.

The man was shot while in his cab on Stone St in the suburb of Miramar at about 9pm last Saturday (November 18).

The victim had taken a man and a woman from Wellington to Miramar and he was shot by one of the passengers after a dispute about the fare payment.

New Zealand Police said the driver was shot in his shoulder with a small calibre weapon and managed to drive away before being treated by ambulance staff.

He is recovering after surgery at Wellington Hospital.

"This shooting is a nasty unwarranted attack. We are fortunate that this is not a homicide investigation,? Wellington Area CIB's Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said.

"Thankfully, the victim is alright and is recovering after surgery.

"This attack was totally unprovoked and excessive.

"I am determined to resolve this investigation and establish who was responsible for this shooting.

"We are making good progress to determine the identity of the occupants of the taxi and who shot the driver."

Police are appealing to the community to come forward and assist them.

Any witnesses should contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)