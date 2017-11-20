Wellington Police follow good leads in shooting incident

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:46PM WELLINGTON, NZ: WELLINGTON Police are following good leads as they continue to investigate the shooting of a taxi driver.

The man was shot while in his cab on Stone St in the suburb of Miramar at about 9pm last Saturday (November 18).

The victim had taken a man and a woman from Wellington to Miramar and he was shot by one of the passengers after a dispute about the fare payment.

New Zealand Police said the driver was shot in his shoulder with a small calibre weapon and managed to drive away before being treated by ambulance staff.

He is recovering after surgery at Wellington Hospital.

"This shooting is a nasty unwarranted attack. We are fortunate that this is not a homicide investigation,? Wellington Area CIB's Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said.

"Thankfully, the victim is alright and is recovering after surgery.

"This attack was totally unprovoked and excessive.

"I am determined to resolve this investigation and establish who was responsible for this shooting.

"We are making good progress to determine the identity of the occupants of the taxi and who shot the driver."

Police are appealing to the community to come forward and assist them.

Any witnesses should contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.