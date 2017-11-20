Parental negligence investigated in alleged rape case

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:39PM POLICE investigations are continuing into the case of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Savusavu in broad daylight last week.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said their investigations were also trying to establish negligence on the part of the parents who had allowed the child to travel alone to the shop where the alleged incident happened.

It is alleged the girl was raped by a 30-year-old man last Monday behind a shop in the town.

A couple who had seen the girl laughing enquired with her when the culprit escaped the scene.

The suspect was later charged with one count of attempted rape.