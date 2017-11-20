Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parental negligence investigated in alleged rape case

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 4:39PM POLICE investigations are continuing into the case of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Savusavu in broad daylight last week.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said their investigations were also trying to establish negligence on the part of the parents who had allowed the child to travel alone to the shop where the alleged incident happened. 

It is alleged the girl was raped by a 30-year-old man last Monday behind a shop in the town. 

A couple who had seen the girl laughing enquired with her when the culprit escaped the scene. 

The suspect was later charged with one count of attempted rape.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)