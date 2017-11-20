Motorists advised of delay pending extensive roadworks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fulton Hogan Hiways crew stablising deteriorated sections of the Kings Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:27PM MOTORISTS are to expect delays while travelling along the Kings Road as there are currently extensive roadworks underway.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) construction rehabs manager Ciaron Kelly said roadworks were essential and motorists were to be patient with the process while also paying attention to road safety signs.

He said the road had lengths of pavement that were in various stages of deterioration.

He added some sections were in need of urgent repair because they were extensively potholed.

He said the FHH crew had stabilised and sealed the first 2.1kilometres of the road with work still underway on remaining sections.

"We have completed some work in Naimasimasi and Waidalice and we are currently working on a section in the vicinity of the Nausori roundabout near the Mosque frontage," said Mr Kelly.

"We will also be upgrading another section on Kings Road, which is at the junction of Verata Road."