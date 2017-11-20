Fiji Police accepts China's training invitation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho with the Vice Governor and Director General of the Department of Public Security Bureau, Hubei Province, Zeng Xin (far right) and his delegation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:17PM THE continuous talks to strengthen Police cooperation between Fiji and China will see Fijian officers undergo training in China soon.

This after the vice governor and director general of the Department of Public Security Bureau at Hubei Province extended an invitation to Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho in Suva today.

Mr Xin invited Fiji Police to send officers to Hubei Province for training because there was a lot of potential to exchange and share information.

"The population of Hubei Province is 61 million and we have 630,000 Police officers and despite the vast difference in our two countries, we are similar," Mr Xin said.

"Crime is universal and knows no boundaries and we have a lot to learn from each other."

Brig-Gen Qiliho accepted the invitation and said that Fijian officers had undergone training in various provinces in China and were appreciative of any opportunities to learn from Fiji's international partners.