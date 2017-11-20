Traditional celebration of 'vakasenuqanuqa" for COP23 President

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:12PM FIJI'S Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama will be given a traditional celebration called the vakasenuqanuqa this Friday to commend the "successful" discussions that took place in Bonn, Germany.

At a press conference in Suva today, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the national celebration would feature representatives from provinces across Fiji.

"In accordance of our iTaukei protocol as practised by our forefathers, we need to celebrate such an accomplishment during the two weeks of deliberations in Bonn, and his appointment as President commencing on November 6 till 2018," he said.

"So it just the beginning of the journey as we celebrate a historical moment for Fiji. Fiji as a small island nation in the Pacific made its mark known on the world map when it took the presidency - that properly calls for a national celebration as part of our traditional obligation."

The celebration will begin at 11am this Friday at Suva's Albert Park.