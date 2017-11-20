Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Commonwealth observers commend Tongan elections

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 3:03PM THE 2017 Tongan general elections that took place on November 16 was deemed successful after the Commonwealth Observer Group found the count to be efficient and methodical.

Commonwealth Observer Group chairperson Margaret Wilson said the result in each polling station was made public immediately after the completion of the count.

She also said ballot boxes were then returned to the district offices and a final result was announced later in the evening by the Electoral Commission.

"The group was impressed with the high level of professionalism, integrity, and efficiency displayed by polling officials, many of whom were women, during the election. These officials appeared well-trained and ensured the polling process was well-organised and that voters were able to cast their votes in an orderly manner," Ms Wilson said.

"Voters appeared to have a solid understanding of polling procedures and exercised their franchise in a calm and positive atmosphere.

"The group was pleased to see a high turnout of women voters at the election, as well as elderly and disabled voters who were assisted by the polling officials where necessary to ensure they were able to cast their votes."

She said they would finalise their report and this would include the group's conclusion and set of recommendations for consideration to strengthen the country's electoral process.

Ms Wilson also commended the support provided by the Police, fire and correctional service personnel to the polling teams in all the constituencies they observed.

"Their presence contributed to the peaceful environment that enabled the people to exercise fully their democratic rights in the country's political process," she said.








